South Dakota Musical Group Nominated for a Grammy Award

The South Dakota Chorale , a group of professional musicians based in Sioux Falls, has been nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Choral Performance.

The group is under the direction of Dr. Brian Schmidt, a Minnesota native who studied music at South Dakota State University in Brookings.

The Grammy nomination comes for the group's recording entitled "Tyberg Masses" which was recorded at First Plymouth Congregational Church in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The music of Marcel Tyberg , a church musician and composer killed during the holocaust, has only recently been discovered.

In fact, The South Dakota Chorale's concerts and recordings are the first time the works have been heard since Tyberg's death.

The Grammy Awards will be handed out on January 28, 2018 in Los Angeles.

Source: The South Dakota Chorale

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

See Also: