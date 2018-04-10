New University of South Dakota men’s basketball coach Todd Lee already has the first marquee game on his first schedule with the Coyotes.

USD will play at Kansas , December 18, 2018, at Allen Fieldhouse Lawrence.

The meeting, the first between the two schools in men's basketball, will come on the heels of the Jayhawks' recent trip to the 2018 Final Four, where they were beaten by eventual National Champion Villanova in the semifinals. KU finished the season 31-8.

Under Craig Smith's direction last season, the Coyotes won a Division I era record 26 games and were ranked as high as number 3 in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top-25. Smith left after the season to take over at Utah State.

Lee, the associate head coach at Grand Canyon, was hired to replace him last week.

This will be the second straight season USD has faced a Big 12 opponent. The Coyotes lost 76-71 at TCU in November of 2017. Kansas will be playing a Summit League team for the second year in a row. The Jayhawks beat South Dakota State, 98-64 , in November of 2017.

Allen Fieldhouse (16,300) has been the home of the Jayhawks for 63 years and has hosted 275 consecutive sellouts, dating back to the 2001-02 season.

