South Dakota Men’s Basketball Team to Play in Bimini Jam

The South Dakota men’s basketball team will pack their bags for the tropics this November.

The Coyotes have accepted an invitation to play in the inaugural Bimini Jam held November 14-20 at Gateway Christian Academy in Bimini, Bahamas.

USD, Maryland-Baltimore County, Air Force, and High Point are the four teams in the event. The Coyotes begin play November 16 against High Point. The Panthers are led by former Minnesota and Kentucky head coach Tubby Smith, who will take over a team that was 14-16 last season. Smith graduated from High Point in 1973.

The winner plays the Air Force-UMBC winner, November 17. The USD-High Point loser gets the Air Force-UMBC loser, November 18.

The tournament final is November 19.

Air Force was 12-19 record last season.

Maryland-Baltimore County is coming off a historic season which saw them become the first 16 seed to knock off a top seed in the NCAA Tournament, when they beat Virginia. The Retrievers finished 25-11.

South Dakota returns four starters from last season's 26-9 team. USD alum Todd Lee will be in his first season taking over for Craig Smith, who is now at Utah State.

SEE ALSO: