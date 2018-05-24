The South Dakota men’s basketball team continues to flesh out their 2018-19 schedule.

New head coach Todd Lee has added Baylor and Colorado State to the non-conference slate.

The Coyotes play Baylor, November 27 in Waco, Texas. The Bears are coming off a 19-15 season which saw them advance to the second round of the NIT. It was the seventh straight year Baylor has qualified for the post season.

This will be the second meeting all-time between the Coyotes and Bears. The first took place in 1969. Baylor is the second Big 12 team on USD's schedule. The Coyotes play at Kansas December 18.

South Dakota's match-up with Colorado State is December 16, in Fort Collins. The Rams, out of the Mountain West Conference, were 11-21 last season. This will be the first meeting between the schools.

The Coyotes return four starters from last season's team that finished 26-9, 11-3 in Summit League play.

