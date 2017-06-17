South Dakota Mega Small Town Festival Weekend

This weekend South Dakota has the ultimate line up of small town entertainment. All leading up to Father's Day.

Not sure why they like to pack them all into the month of June, but it sets up for the best road trip of the summer.

Let's start in Hartford for Jamboree Days Thursday through Sunday (June 15-18). Everything from a carnival to parades to tractor pulls, to a 5K, plus the Little Miss Hartford Pageant.

Now head over to Garretson. It's only about a 30 minute drive to Jesse James Days on Friday through Sunday (June 16-18). Register for the golf tournament and the Jesse James Road Race. Kids can enter the Pedal Tractor Pull.

Next stop Teapot Days in Tea on Thursday through Saturday (June 15-17). Show off your ride in the Hot Rod car show. There will be outstanding food, live music and fireworks.

Hope you're not tired yet because next we take a drive to Tabor, South Dakota for Czech Days on Friday and Saturday (June 16-17). Fill up on kolaches and polka music.

And to wrapup this weekend there's the Festival of Cultures right here in Sioux Falls at the Coliseum on Saturday (June 17), as well as the Sioux Falls Pride Festival on Saturday (June 17) at Terrace Park.



