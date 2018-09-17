South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll: September 18, 2018

After sweeping Rapid City Stevens this past week, the Washington Warriors have claimed the top spot in Class AA!

Washington continues their strong season as they enter this week 10-1 overall. It is the first time this year that they are ranked as the top team in Class AA. The Raiders just dropped one spot due to the loss, while the rest of the class remains the same from last week.

Class A also saw a change, but it wasn't in the top spot. Sioux Falls Christian remains #1 this week, but Miller jumped to #2 following a win over Winner this past week. Dell Rapids and Dakota Valley continue to round out Class A.

This week's Class B poll also has one slight change. Northwestern and Warner continue to dominate the poll. Chester Area has jumped up one spot, while Ethan and Philip round out the top five.

Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 17, 2018. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parenthesis, record, points, and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

S.F. Washington (19) 10-1 107 2 R.C. Stevens (3) 13-1 90 1 O'Gorman 10-2 62 3 Mitchell 8-1 47 4 S.F. Roosevelt 8-5 13 5

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Huron (8-2) 11

CLASS A

S.F. Christian (22) 11-3 110 1 Miller 12-2 84 3 Winner 10-1 66 2 Dell Rapids 8-2 34 4 Dakota Valley 8-3 22 5

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: McCook Central-Montrose (11-3) 8, Groton Area (10-1) 4, Aberdeen Roncalli (9-1) 1, Elk Point-Jefferson (10-2) 1

CLASS B

Northwestern (20) 17-1 108 1 Warner (2) 16-1 90 2 Chester Area 9-3 55 4 Ethan 12-1 47 3 Philip 9-1 18 5

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Faith (10-0) 5, Freeman (11-1) 4, Arlington (14-4) 3