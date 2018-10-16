South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll October 16, 2018

The top teams have been consistent throughout the course of the season, but the rest of the field has been a bit shaky until now.

Sioux Falls O'Gorman, Sioux Falls Christian, and Northwestern continue to be the heavy favorites in their classes as the regular season draws closer to an end. The Knights are the only one of the three to not have all first-place votes. Rapid City Stevens has consistently been near the top of the Class AA poll and continues to receive a few votes.

The rest of the field in each class this week has remained the same from last week. This is the first time this season that we have not seen a team rise or fall in the poll across the board. Some teams are still receiving votes, but the top-five have solidified their spots as of now.

Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 15, 2018. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parenthesis, record, points, and previous ranking.

Class AA

O'Gorman (11) 19-3 70 1 R.C. Stevens (3) 23-1 63 2 S.F. Washington (1) 21-2 47 3 Watertown 14-4 29 4 Huron 13-5 16 5

Class A

S.F. Christian (15) 23-7 75 1 Miller 23-2 60 2 Winner 19-1 45 3 McCook Central-Montrose 19-3 28 4 Elk Point-Jefferson 24-4 11 5

Also Receiving Votes: St. Thomas More (28-5) 4, Wagner (21-3) 2

Class B

Northwestern (15) 30-2 75 1 Warner 28-2 60 2 Chester Area 19-5 43 3 Ethan 22-4 26 4 Faith 23-1 16 5

Also Receiving Votes: Burke (22-5) 2, Philip (19-5) 2, Kadoka Area (23-4) 1