South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for September 25, 2018

Sioux Falls O'Gorman used a five-set win over Washington to propel them to the top spot in this week's South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll.

The Knights managed to squeeze out a five-set victory over the formerly top-ranked Warriors last week. That was the only game that the Knights played last week, and it was enough to move them to #1 in the Class AA poll this week. A weird oddity in the poll is that Rapid City Stevens received more 1st place votes, but O'Gorman received more points to put them in that position.

Sioux Falls Christian remains the #1 team in Class A this week. The Chargers sit at 15-6 on the season with their setbacks being against teams from Iowa. They haven't lost to a South Dakota school this season so far.

Class B continues to be a battle between Northwestern and Warner. Both teams are sitting at 21-2 on the regular season. The remainder of the Class B poll remains unchanged this week outside of Faith jumping into the top-five with a 15-0 perfect record.

Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the week of Sept. 24, 2018. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parenthesis, record, points, and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

O'Gorman (8) 11-2 86 3 R.C. Stevens (10) 13-1 83 2 S.F. Washington (2) 11-2 70 1 Mitchell 10-2 30 4 Huron 10-2 27 RV

RECEIVING VOTES: S.F. Roosevelt (8-6) 2, Watertown (8-4) 2

CLASS A

S.F. Christian (17) 15-6 95 1 Miller (3) 17-2 83 2 Winner 14-1 60 3 Dell Rapids 12-4 23 4 McCook Central-Montrose 13-3 17 RV

RECEIVING VOTES: Dakota Valley (11-5) 14, Elk Point-Jefferson (19-2) 8

CLASS B

Northwestern (16) 21-2 96 1 Warner (4) 21-2 84 2 Chester Area 14-4 57 3 Ethan 17-3 39 4 Faith 15-0 13 RV

RECEIVING VOTES: Philip (13-2) 7, Arlington (15-4) 3, Freeman (14-4) 1