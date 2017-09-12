South Dakota Manufacturers Reach out to Middle Schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The owner of a South Dakota manufacturer is trying to close the gap between a worker shortage and a skilled workforce by showing middle school students what it's like to work in his industry.

The Argus Leader reports that Chad Ulvestad is the owner of Specialized Machine in Tea. He participated in a video contest that sends young teenagers to a nearby manufacturer to interview staff, learn about the business and make a video about the work being done.

The contest is part of a nationwide effort to introduce children to manufacturing careers before they reach high school. Ulvestad says high school students oftentimes already have a career path set.

He hosted students from the Tea Area School District last year and allowed them to check out his facility.

