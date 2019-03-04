South Dakota Man Wins National Award

Paul Casper, from Lake Preston, South Dakota, was the winner of the Pinnacle Award from the American Soybean Association (ASA). The ASA 2019 National Award Winners were recognized at the annual awards banquet in Orlando, Florida on March 1.

The Pinnacle Award is an industry-wide recognition of individuals who have demonstrated the highest level of contribution and leadership within the soybean family and industry, through work involving a significant amount of their lifetime.

Casper has served as a leader and innovator in the soybean industry for 41 years. He has been involved on the South Dakota Soybean Association Board in numerous roles, including director, president and member of many committees.

Casper was instrumental in establishing the first soybean processing plant in South Dakota, helping lower feed costs for local livestock producers by processing soybeans in-state.

His perseverance and planning resulted in development of the South Dakota Soybean Processors (SDSP) Cooperative in the mid-1990s, where he served as president for 13 years.

We congratulate Paul on his prestigious award and thank him for his great work that's had a major impact on the soybean industry.