A South Dakota man who was found guilty of multiple child pornography, rape and sexual abuse on May 6th stood before a judge on Wednesday (August 30) and received his sentence.

Christian Thomas, 43, of Plankinton, was given 87 years in the state penitentiary.

Twenty-six charges were brought against Thomas, including fourth degree rape, sexual contact with a child under sixteen, sexual exploitation of a minor, aiding or abetting fourth degree rape, aiding or abetting sexual contact with child under sixteen and possession of child pornography.

Attorney General Marty Jackley commented on the sentence. “This conviction and sentence involve very serious sexual acts against children. The horrific facts in this case justify the lengthy sentence needed to protect the public. The investigators and prosecutors should be commended for the difficult and important work on this case,” said Jackley.

Charges stem from incidents that occurred in a Plankinton, South Dakota residence involving two minor victims.

See Also: