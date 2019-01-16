South Dakota Man, Known for Exposing Himself, Taking His Talent to South Florida

A man in Florida is facing charges for exposing and touching himself in public after he got busted for the second time in one week. The man's name is Jason Tietz, 47-year old was arrested on January 9 at a hotel rooftop lounge in Clearwater and then again on Saturday at the Clearwater Beach.

According to fox13news.com , the incident on Saturday occurred when five young girls spotted Tietz masturbating near the cabanas in front of the Hyatt Regency hotel. The girls told a cabana boy, 17-year-old Tyler Bauer, about the incident and he went to investigate.

Tietz started walking away as the boy approached him. The article goes on to say that the teen chased the suspect into a nearby parking garage where he and a few good Samaritans were able to hold Tietz as he was kicking and screaming, even punching the teen until police arrived.

He now faces several felonies, including lewd and lascivious exhibition and child abuse for punching Bauer. Now, this isn't the only state where Mr. Tietz has been known for doing this act, right here in Sioux Falls back in December when he exposed himself in front of children last month. The story is at kfsy.com .

Source: fox13news.com