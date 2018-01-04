South Dakota Loves Buying OJ at Walmart

Recently, mega-retailer Walmart analyzed it's data and noted what the top selling products in each state are.

Within those numbers, there were some surprising top-selling items in each state.

For example, California is crazy about protein powder and Wyoming loves their flannel shirts.

For South Dakota they say we love to buy us some orange juice.

Minnesota goes gaga for Hot Cheetos (I can relate).

The pride of Nebraska is pressed makeup powder.

In Iowa they must have really fluffy hair because they buy a bunch of water softening crystals.

We now know what kees North Dakotans warm up there on the tundra: watermelon flavored gum.

You can see the whole list on Business Insider .

