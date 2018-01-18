South Dakota Lottery Winner on Clock for Dakota Cash Jackpot

One third of the time has elapsed in the time allotted for a jackpot winner to claim their winnings. Someone who bought a lotto ticket in South Dakota has a pile of money waiting for them.

Back on November 15, the drawing occurred for Dakota Cash and someone purchased an eligible ticket for that lottery. The winning numbers in that drawing were 6, 16, 27, 31 and 34.

In a release from the South Dakota Lottery, they announced that the ticket is worth $54,699. The outlet that sold the ticket in Box Elder is the Loaf N Jug.

Whoever has the winning ducat can go to the Lottery office in Rapid City at 1000 Cambell St., Suite 2. Should a trip to Pierre be in order 711 E Wells Ave. is the spot to visit.

The deadline for claiming the loot will be in early May. Dakota Cash is played only in South Dakota with drawings on Wednesday and Saturday.

