South Dakota Legislators Want a Pay Raise

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Some state lawmakers in South Dakota think it's about time for a pay raise.

The South Dakota Executive Board is set to consider a resolution Monday that would link legislator's pay to the state's median household income. Supporters say lawmakers' pay of $6,000 a year hasn't increased in nearly 20 years, although their per diem payments have risen.

The Argus Leader reports the resolution would set legislators' salaries at one-fifth of the median income. That would mean a raise of 70 percent for the state's 105 lawmakers to about $10,190.

House Speaker Mark Mickelson says the low salary limits who is able to run for office. He says it's either people who are retired or self-employed.

