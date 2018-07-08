It seems like there is no shortage of places to workout these days.

Everything from a tiny bedroom in your home that's been converted into a 'home gym' to a huge building filled with the latest in high tech exercise equipment, pools, and facilities for aerobic activity.

But South Dakotans aren't taking advantage of those workout opportunities as compared to the rest of the United States.

According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, residents of the Mount Rushmore State are among the bottom eight states in the country (along with Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, South Carolina, Mississippi, and Tennessee) when it comes to meeting the leisure time aerobic and muscle-strengthening guidelines set forth by the CDC.

The latest physical activity guidelines recommend muscle strengthening at least twice weekly, with either moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity for at least 150 minutes per week, vigorous-intensity aerobic physical

activity for at least 75 minutes per week, or an equivalent combination.

CDC

The lowest levels of exercise are found overwhelmingly in the south, while the states with the highest workout rates tend to be west of the Rocky Mountains.

The national average is 22.9 percent.

The best exercise rates in the Mount Rushmore State can be found with non-working men, ages 18-64. with nearly a third (28.9 percent) engaging in regular physical activity.

Non-working women in South Dakota have the state's lowest exercise levels, with just under ten percent (9.8 percent) participating.

