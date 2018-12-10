South Dakota K9 Doesn’t Like New Snow Booties



It's winter time in South Dakota and that means cold, snow, and Ice. It's never a good idea to goo outside for extended periods of time without your snow boots. Even if you are a dog.

Members of The Rapid City Police Department recently decided to make sure man's best friend got the same consideration as all the other members of their force.

In this video posted on the Rapid City Police Department facebook page K9 “Jary” is trying on his new winter boots.

Jary joined the force in 2016 but apparently he is just getting his footwear.

Along with Jary's video the following comment was posted on the RCPD facebook page:

It's cold out there, which means making sure all our officers are equipped for the chilly weather; even the furry ones! Looks like K9 Jary's new snow boots are going to take some getting-used-to.

Be sure to remember your four legged friends on cold winter days!