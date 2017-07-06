When you're considered a 'flyover' state, you have to try harder to get noticed.

For years, South Dakota's leaders have gone out of their way to create an atmosphere to bring companies to the Mount Rushmore State, and those efforts are paying off.

Wallet Hub has South Dakota tenth overall on its list of '2017's Best & Worst States to Start a Business'.

The state benefits from the third cheapest office space in the nation. South Dakota is also seventh in business costs, 15th in business environment, and 17th in access to resources.

The Midwest is well represented on the list.

North Dakota was ranked as the number-one place to start a business, thanks to the highest business environment, as well as top rankings in most accessible financing and highest average growth in the number of small businesses. North Dakota also had the fifth-best access to resources score.

Nebraska was fifth overall with the fourth cheapest office space. Iowa has the cheapest office space in the country, Minnesota's office space costs were fifth.

See Also: