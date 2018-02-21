South Dakota Found to Be One of the Least Sinful States

When it comes to states with all-around, good-hearted people, you won't find many better than South Dakota. The personal-finance website WalletHub has determined we're one of the least sinful states. In fact, we even broke into the top-10 this year.

The folks at WalletHub have just released their 2018's Most Sinful States in America report. WalletHub compared all 50 states based on seven sinful behaviors: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness.

Before I go any further, I do need to point out that every state has its own virtues and vices - some states more than others. For example, when I first saw the article I automatically assumed that Nevada would be the most sinful because of Las Vegas.

No so. Nevada actually came in as being the third most sinful state in America. Florida took home the #1 honors, followed by California at #2. Rounding out the top five were Texas at #4 and Georgia at #5.

If you're looking for a wholesomeness, you have to travel to the northern regions of the country. Vermont is ranked #50 - meaning it's the least-sinful state. North Dakota is #49, Maine #48, Iowa is #46, Wyoming #45, Nebraska #42 and South Dakota #41.

When talking specifically about South Dakota, here's what WalletHub found:

Sinfulness of South Dakota (1 being the most sinful, 25 being average)

Jealousy - 49

Excesses and Vices - 43

Lust - 35

Vanity - 47

Laziness - 48

To read the complete report, go to the WalletHub website. And keep doing what you're doing South Dakotans because the world is taking notice.

Source: WalletHub

