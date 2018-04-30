What a difference a Dakota makes.

When it comes to being friendly to the environment, South Dakota and North Dakota are on opposite ends of the spectrum.

WalletHub compared all 50 states in environmental quality, Eco-friendly behaviors, and climate-change contributions and found that Mount Rushmore State was one of the best places in the America, while the Peace Garden State was one of the worst.

South Dakota is the fifth-best Eco-friendly state thanks to high marks in three key areas:

Tied (with Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, Wisconsin) for first in highest soil quality

Tied (with Vermont) for third in highest air quality

Fourth in highest percentage of renewable energy consumption

Five Most Eco-Friendly States

Vermont Oregon Massachusetts New York South Dakota

And while we're living the green life in South Dakota, our neighbors to the North are seeing red.

North Dakota is the fourth-worst Eco-friendly state in America after finishing tied for 47th in highest energy consumption per capita, and coming in dead last in highest gasoline consumption per capita.

Five Worst Eco-Friendly States

46. Alabama

47. North Dakota

48. Kentucky

49. Louisiana

50. West Virginia

SEE ALSO: