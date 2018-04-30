South Dakota Is One of the Five Most Eco-Friendly States in America
What a difference a Dakota makes.
When it comes to being friendly to the environment, South Dakota and North Dakota are on opposite ends of the spectrum.
WalletHub compared all 50 states in environmental quality, Eco-friendly behaviors, and climate-change contributions and found that Mount Rushmore State was one of the best places in the America, while the Peace Garden State was one of the worst.
South Dakota is the fifth-best Eco-friendly state thanks to high marks in three key areas:
- Tied (with Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, Wisconsin) for first in highest soil quality
- Tied (with Vermont) for third in highest air quality
- Fourth in highest percentage of renewable energy consumption
Five Most Eco-Friendly States
- Vermont
- Oregon
- Massachusetts
- New York
- South Dakota
And while we're living the green life in South Dakota, our neighbors to the North are seeing red.
North Dakota is the fourth-worst Eco-friendly state in America after finishing tied for 47th in highest energy consumption per capita, and coming in dead last in highest gasoline consumption per capita.
Five Worst Eco-Friendly States
46. Alabama
47. North Dakota
48. Kentucky
49. Louisiana
50. West Virginia
SEE ALSO: