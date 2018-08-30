South Dakota is Fourth Hardest Working State

We're a hard working lot here in the 605. But just how hard working are we?

Wallethub ranked all fifty states from most to least dedicated work ethic based on things like employment rate, unused vacation time, commute time, people with multiple jobs, and leisure time.

South Dakota was the fourth hardest working state in the country.

In the upper Midwest we were only outdone by North Dakota, which came in second on the list. Nebraska was right behind South Dakota in fifth.

Relatively lazy compared to the three states west of them, Iowa came in at 14 while Minnesota came in at 17.

What blew me away in the story was that 52 percent of Americans don't use all of their vacation days. This floors me. It's like turning down part of your salary. Your employer pays you to not come to work. Why would you not do it?

