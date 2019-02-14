South Dakota Homeschool Students Eligible for Scholarships

For many kids getting an alternative education has been the norm for several years when being homeschooled. Those who are will now have the advantage of students who attend public school.

There are just over 4,700 homeschool students in the state of South Dakota. And on Wednesday (February 13) Governor Kristi Noem signed a bill to make homeschool students eligible on an equal basis for the South Dakota Opportunity Scholarship.

“Empowering family’s means supporting each family’s decisions for education,” said Noem. “This legislation levels the playing field for all South Dakota students by removing an unnecessary scholarship barrier imposed on homeschool families. I am pleased to sign this bill into law today.”

In the release provided by the Governors office HB1040 lowers the required ACT score for homeschool students to 24, the same score required for public and private school students applying for the Opportunity Scholarship. Currently, homeschool students must score a 28 to qualify for the scholarship.

The Opportunity Scholarship provides up to $6,500 over four years to qualifying students who attend colleges, universities, or tech schools in South Dakota.