HERMOSA, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified a woman who died in a single-vehicle crash in Custer County.

The Highway Patrol says 78-year-old Joan Lix, of Hermosa, died in the accident Wednesday night on Box Canyon Road 6 miles west of Hermosa.

The patrol says her sport utility vehicle went off the road, down an embankment and then off a 50-foot cliff, coming to rest on its roof.

Lix was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the only occupant in the vehicle.

