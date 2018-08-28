South Dakota High School Volleyball Media Poll August 28, 2018

The Roosevelt Rough Riders have jumped into the top five of the latest South Dakota High School Volleyball Media Poll.

Roosevelt made the largest jump of the week after a strong 2-0 start to the season. They were not ranked in the original preseason media poll, and are now ranked 4th overall in Class AA. Rapid City Stevens remains the top team receiving 19 of a possible 20 first place votes.

Class A saw movement in the polls this week as Dell Rapids jumped to 2nd following a 5-0 week. Sioux Falls Christian remains the unanimous favorite in the class. Miller and Dakota Valley fell one spot each in this week's poll, while Winner has jumped into the top five.

Class B remains unchanged from the original preseason media poll. Northwestern stays in 1st with Warner and Chester Area right behind.

Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the week of Aug. 27, 2018. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

R.C. Stevens (19), 2-0, 99, 1 S.F. Washington (1), 4-1, 75, 2 O'Gorman, 3-1, 49, 3 S.F. Roosevelt, 2-0, 46, RV Mitchell, 3-1, 20 , 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Huron (4-0) 8, Watertown (2-3) 3

CLASS A

S.F. Christian (20), 5-0, 100, 1 Dell Rapids, 5-0, 57, 5 Miller, 4-1, 50, 2 Dakota Valley, 1-1, 47, 3 Winner, 2-0, 33, RV

RECEIVING VOTES: Parker (2-0) 5, McCook Central-Montrose (2-3) 4, Wagner (4-1) 3, Madison (1-1) 1

CLASS B

Northwestern (20), 6-0, 100, 1 Warner, 3-0, 79, 2 Chester Area, 1-0, 61, 3 Ethan, 0-0, 35, 4 Philip, 1-0, 19, 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Burke (1-0) 2, Arlington (1-3) 1, Deubrook Area (1-0) 1, Waverly-South Shore (5-0) 1, Wall (2-0) 1

SEE ALSO: