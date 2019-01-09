South Dakota High School Football 11AAA, 11AA Teams for 2019-2020

The latest average daily membership numbers have been set for South Dakota schools and the numbers would put 10 teams in Class 11AAA and eight in 11AA.

Every two years the South Dakota High School Activities Association resets the classifications for sports based on enrollment. For football, the difference between classes could be as little as one or two male students. The upcoming numbers for 2019-2020 according to the SDHSAA agenda discussion list are:

11AAA: 400 ADM and above, and the top eight largest schools.

11AA: 225-399 ADM, including at least eight schools.

11A: 100-224 ADM

11B: 56-99 ADM

9AA: Top 1/3 of all nine-man schools

9A: Middle 1/3 of all nine-man schools

9B: Bottom 1/3 of all nine-man schools

Focusing on just 11AAA and 11AA, the top eight schools haven't changed in regards to enrollment. O'Gorman will also continue to petition up a class. There will be an addition to the class as it stands at the 400 male enrollment number for Class 11AAA. The Harrisburg Tigers will make the jump up to 11AAA for 2019-2020 with a male ADM of 402 unless they decide to try and petition down.

Having talked with Harrisburg Activities Director Jim Altenburg in the past, he expected the move up to 11AAA on this classification starting in 2019. It would be a surprise to see them petition down.

11AAA Enrollment (Male ADM with Numbers Rounded):

SF Roosevelt (964)

RC Central (851)

SF Lincoln (778)

SF Washington (778)

RC Stevens (674)

Aberdeen Central (480)

Brandon Valley (475)

Watertown (454)

Harrisburg (402)

O'Gorman (276) *Petition up*

11AA Enrollment (Male ADM with Numbers Rounded)

Brookings (369)

Yankton (345)

Pierre (319)

Douglas (318)

Mitchell (299)

Huron (287)

Sturgis (275)

Spearfish (250)

Teams have the chance to petition up or down during the SDHSAA Board of Directors Meeting on January 16. Season schedules for all classes will be released at a later date.