Fans that want to purchase South Dakota high school state event tickets will now be able to do so from their computer or mobile phone.

The South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) has announced a new partnership with Huddle Tickets and their GoFan app . The move allows fans to purchase sub-state and state championship event tickets without having to purchase them at the door or without having to track down a company that is selling hard tickets. All tickets sold on the website are mobile entry tickets.

The GoFan application gives fans the opportunity to show their purchased tickets at the gate for entry. Do know that there is a slight convenience fee that is charged for each ticket purchased online ($1.50 per ticket for state soccer).

Currently, the SDHSAA and Huddle Tickets have launched the service using the Class AA and Class A boy's and girl's soccer tournaments as its first events . Most of the sub-state and state championship events will utilize the ticketing system unless there is a venue ticketing contract signed through the building the event is being held at (PREMIER Center/Ticketmaster etc.)