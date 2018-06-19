I'm not here to sully any other state's ranking in the latest WalletHub study of Best & Worst States for Summer Road Trips. Well, maybe I am. The state which landed the top spot (inexplicably, to me) in this study, is Wyoming.

Now I'm not saying that Wyoming doesn't have some beautiful places to see, that would be ridiculous! It has Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks, the amazing Flaming Gorge and Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Areas, and more. What I am saying is, that as far as road trips go; Wyoming can be as boring as they come, until you get to a beautiful destination.

It came in number 1 in the cost category too, which I don't understand at all! I've never found cheap gas, groceries, or an inexpensive hotel or motel room there, in all of the years I've traveled through that state. But perhaps that is just me. Okay, I'll stop obsessing about Wyoming now.

South Dakota had a respectable showing of 15th place, which is alright considering our beautiful spots are mostly relegated to the western fourth of state. Yes, our falls have a beauty of their own, but a destination place? I'm not sure about that.

In any case the Top 5 Best Road-Trip Destinations for Summer are:

Wyoming North Carolina Minnesota Texas Florida

Happy Travels!

