South Dakota Gubernatorial Primary Debate Tonight

South Dakota's June Primary is next Tuesday, June 5.

Before going to the polls voters will get a better understanding of two candidates running for South Dakota Governor. Representative Kristi Noem and South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley will take the stage at the Sioux Falls Orpheum Theater tonight at 7:00 PM for a debate hosted by KSFY News.

Noem was elected as the 6th District Representative to the South Dakota House of Representatives in 2006 then elected to serve as South Dakota’s lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives in 2010.

Jackley is a former United States Attorney for South Dakota and current South Dakota Attorney General.

KSFY News is hosting the debate to help voters get to know the candidates.

You can watch it live on The CW, online, or in-person. The debate is open to the public.

And before you head to the polls next Tuesday be sure you have the proper identification.

