PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Kristi Noem today announced the selection of Christina Klinger to serve as judge for the Sixth Judicial Circuit. Klinger was born in Wagner, South Dakota. After graduating from Wagner High School, Klinger attended the University of South Dakota where she obtained a degree in psychology and criminal justice as well as her Juris Doctor from USD School of Law.

While in law school, Klinger served as a volunteer with the East River Legal Services pro bono project and was active in the Women in Law Society. She was admitted to the South Dakota Bar in 2003 and worked as a law clerk to the judges of the Third Judicial Circuit.

“I am confident Christina is committed to equal justice under the law,” said Noem. “Her background and experience have prepared her well for this position, and I know she will uphold the law."

Klinger resides in Pierre where she has pursued a general area of law practice with an emphasis on criminal law, family law, worker’s compensation, and insurance defense.

The Sixth Judicial Circuit Court is served by four circuit judges and one magistrate and covers fourteen counties.