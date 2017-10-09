Before the 2017 football season kicked off, the expectations for the South Dakota Coyotes were modest to say the least.

Coming off a season where USD was competitive in nearly every game, but only finished 4-7, the so-called 'experts' slotted them at number-seven in the Missouri Valley Conference pre-season poll.

The Coyotes had other ideas.

After getting off to their best start in more than a decade, South Dakota (5-0) has cracked the Top Five for the first time at the FCS level, checking in at number-four in both this week's Coaches Poll and STATS Media polls.

The two-spot jump comes after a 31-28 home win over then-number-three Youngstown State, in Vermillion, Saturday (October 7).

The number-four ranking is the Coyotes' best since 1987 when USD was ranked number-one for the first six weeks of the season in the Division Two polls.

South Dakota State (4-1) is moving back up the in the polls after slipping a couple of spots following an September 30 loss at Youngstown State.

The Jackrabbits are seventh in this week's polls, one spot ahead of the Penguins, after a 49-14 beatdown of Southern Illinois last weekend (October 7).

FCS Coaches Poll

1. James Madison

2. North Dakota State

3. Jacksonville State

4. South Dakota

5. Wofford

6. Central Arkansas

7. South Dakota State

8. Youngstown State

T-9. Sam Houston State

T-9. Eastern Washington

FCS Stats Poll

1. James Madison

2. North Dakota State

3. Jacksonville State

4. South Dakota

5. Wofford

6. Central Arkansas

7. South Dakota State

8. Youngstown State

9. Sam Houston State

10. Eastern Washington