South Dakota Fossil Going up on the Auction Block

A tortoise fossil believed to be more than 23 million years old goes up for auction this weekend. And the cool part - it was discovered in the White River Badlands of South Dakota. The shell will be auctioned off Saturday, December 15 by Heritage Auctions.

In the event you've always wanted a fossilized tortoise shell to put on display in your family room or office, the opening bid is $3,500. The estimated value of the item is somewhere between $7,000 and $10,000.

According to the auction house website, both the top and bottom shell are "well preserved" while its "immense size is the most noticeable aspect." The fossil weighs in at 81 pounds (37 kilograms), making it "a superlative display fossil worthy of any collection or institution."

If you're interested in taking a look at the actual fossil itself, or perhaps even bidding online, go to the Heritage Auctions website below. Again, the auction is Saturday, December 15 at 11:00 AM central time.

Source: Heritage Auctions Incorporated