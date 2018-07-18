South Dakota Football: Coyotes, Missouri to Meet in 2022

The University of South Dakota football program has four years to prepare for something that has never happened in school history - a road match-up with an opponent from the mighty Southeastern Conference.

The Coyotes have announced a September 3, 2022 date with the Missouri Tigers, at Faurot Field in Columbia. It will be the first meeting between the two programs and the USD's first clash with a member of the SEC.

Since joining the SEC in 2012, Missouri has won a pair of East Division titles. Last season, the Tigers played in the Texas Bowl and finished with a 7-6 record.

The Missouri game will run South Dakota's streak of Football Bowl Subdivision games to 13 straight seasons. USD has two wins in those match-ups - victories at Minnesota (2010) and Bowling Green (2017).

The Coyotes future FBS opponents include Kansas State (2018), Oklahoma (2019), Iowa State (2020) and Kansas (2021).

