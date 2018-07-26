South Dakota Film ‘Neither Wolf Nor Dog’ Showing in Winner

I instantly fell in love with this story the first time I saw the trailer for the movie based on the book Neither Wolf Nor Dog . The fact it was filmed in South Dakota was an added bonus.

Some of the greatest movies I've seen have been overlooked by movie theaters, and I often have to wait for a DVD release or road trip to enjoy it.

Last year Neither Wolf Nor Dog . was shown in Mitchell, and Chamberlain. I made the road trip to Mitchell because I couldn't wait for it to be released on DVD.

The drive was well worth it as Neither Wolf Nor Dog delivered in many ways.

I had an opportunity to talk with Neither Wolf Nor Dog director Steven Lewis Simpson. There are some people after speaking with them it makes you root for their dreams even more once you get a chance to hear there vision, and heart. Steven is one of those people.

Starting Friday July 27th people in Winner South Dakota will have a chance to see Neither Wolf Nor Dog, for at least a week.

For movie showtimes check out Pix Theatre's Facebook page.

