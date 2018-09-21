South Dakota Film Festival This Weekend in Aberdeen!

I rarely have a workday that goes by without some kind of film inspired conversation with our digital guru guy Tony.

Most of the time we agree on all things super hero related, discuss movie trailers, and the state of story telling.

We also try to figure out who is right when comes to the discussion if Will Ferrell is funny or not.

The South Dakota Film Festival is a place for movie lovers to come together, watch some movies, and discuss all things film.

My daughter and I have been making taking in as many film festivals as possible a family tradition.

The Midwest is buzzing every September with plenty of options to take in a film festival within driving distance.

Today through Sunday, September 23rd take a road trip to Aberdeen and take in all the movie action you can handle.

The Capitol Theatre in Aberdeen will be filled with film maker, and film lover energy this weekend.

For the complete lineup of movies, and events of the 12th annual festival check out The South Dakota Film Festival Facebook page.

And in case you are wondering, yes Will Ferrell is absolutely hilarious.