It's pretty simple to get me to watch a movie, put some boxing in it, and there is a good chance I'll watch it.

If you also add that it's a documentary filmed in my home state of South Dakota, and it has an inspirational storyline of the human spirit, I won't miss it.

The Boxers of Brule is a South Dakota documentary by Jessie Adler.

From the Boxers of Brule Film Facebook page:

The Boxers of Brule follows a sassy team of teenage girls who - guided by their fearless leader Shaionna - form a boxing team and fight against all odds. The team is created in memory of Shaionna's best friend Cheryl, who committed suicide in 2017. All living on the Lower Brule Sioux reservation, where youth suicide rates are staggering, the boxing team members need one another for more than just sparring. As Shaionna battles her own addiction, the girls learn to find comfort in each other while coming of age under tough circumstances. The documentary is coming Spring 2019.

There is also an opportunity to help be a part with their Seed and Spark campaign and you can find those details here.

To learn more about the film and watch the trailer check out the Boxers of Brule Facebook page.