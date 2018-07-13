South Dakota Crops in Good Condition

The majority of most major crops in South Dakota are rated in good to excellent condition as Summer progresses.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture also says in its weekly crop report that sunflower planting is wrapping up, at 96 percent complete. That's just slightly behind the average pace.

Topsoil moisture supplies statewide are rated 82 percent adequate to surplus, with 77 percent of subsoil moisture in those categories. Another three inches of rain just received in mid-July adds to that.

Pasture and range conditions statewide are mostly rated fair or good.

Wheat production in South Dakota this year is expected to be up substantially over 2017.

The latest estimates put South Dakota winter wheat production at 38 million bushels, up 83 percent from last year. Both acres and average yield are expected to be up.

Spring wheat production is projected to double, to 41.8 million bushels. And oat production also is expected to be up in the state.

