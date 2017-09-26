Crop Report: Drought Having Negative Affect on Soybean, Corn Harvest

The soybean and corn harvests are underway in South Dakota, though less than half of both crops are rated in good to excellent condition after a summer of drought.

The weekly crop report from the federal Agriculture Department says about 1 percent of the corn crop and 4 percent of the soybeans are harvested, well behind the average pace.

Winter wheat seeding has reached the halfway mark, near the average. About 6 percent of the crop has emerged.

In the ranching community, pasture and range conditions are rated 57 percent poor or very poor. Stock water supplies are 54 percent in those categories.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows nearly three-fourths of South Dakota still in some stage of drought. Take a look a the map.

Source: U. S. Department of Agriculture , Associated Press

