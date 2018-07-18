South Dakota Crop Condition

Although we have been receiving heavy rains periodically, there have been also days very suitable for fieldwork. About one-fifth of South Dakota's winter wheat crop is now in the bin.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says in its weekly crop report that the winter wheat harvest is behind last year's pace but equal to the average. Most of the crop is rated in fair or good condition.

The majority of most other major crops in South Dakota also are rated in those categories. In South Dakota, corn is rated 52 percent good and 17 percent excellent. It is also rated at 48 percent silking.

The state's soybeans are rated 53 percent in good and ten percent in excellent condition. With 53 percent blooming and nine percent setting pods.

Topsoil moisture supplies statewide are rated 78 percent adequate to surplus, with 74 percent of subsoil moisture in those categories.

Pasture and range conditions statewide are mostly rated fair or good.

