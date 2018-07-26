South Dakota Counties That Have Found West Nile

KSFY News is reporting that 5 counties in South Dakota have detected West Nile Virus in mosquitoes. West Nile has also been found in blood donations from 4 other counties in the state.

According to state epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton these are the South Dakota counties where mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile Virus:

Beadle

Brown

Brookings

Minnehaha

Stanley

These are the counties reporting the West Nile Virus detected in blood donation:

Faulk

Hand

Potter

Todd

You are reminded to take steps to reduce your exposure to mosquitoes. He says just because

According to Medicinenet.com symptoms and signs of West Nile virus include fever, headache, body aches, skin rash, and swollen lymph nodes. Severe symptoms and signs may include stiff neck, sleepiness, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, and paralysis. Most cases of West Nile virus infection are mild and go unreported.

To find out about Mosquito spraying in Sioux Falls you can go to Siouxfalls.org.