A convenience store in Watertown sold a winning $758 million winner. Not South Dakota's Watertown, but rather Massachusetts.

The numbers drawn for the second largest jackpot were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number, 4.

According to the South Dakota lottery homepage , one ticket was sold in the Rushmore state matching 4 of 5 with the Powerball for $50,000. That ticket was sold at the Kum and Go on N. Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls. So close.

