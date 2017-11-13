South Dakota Corn, Soybean, Sorghum Crops Forecast Down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Production of corn, soybeans and grain sorghum in South Dakota is expected to be down this year.

The Agriculture Department's latest estimates put South Dakota's corn crop at 788 million bushels, down 5 percent from last year.

Soybean production is expected to be down 1 percent to 252 million bushels, and sorghum production down 10 percent to 14.2 million bushels.

Harvested acres are expected to be up for all three crops, but average yield is forecast to be down after a growing season plagued by drought.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.