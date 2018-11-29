South Dakota Communities Awarded $5.6 Million to Fund Projects

Ten small cities in South Dakota will be seeing their share of $5.6 Million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds for projects throughout South Dakota. Box Elder, Bridgewater, Frederick, Lead, Montrose, Pierpont, Springfield, Tulare and Yankton will use the approved monies to help fund projects totaling more than $17.1 million.

CDBG program funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provides local governments with funding to complete projects that improve living conditions.

Here's a breakdown of how communities will use the grant money:

Montrose will use a $151,500 grant to assist in the construction of a new 75,000-gallon ground water storage reservoir.

Bridgewater was approved for a $765,000 grant for improvements in wastewater infrastructure and storm sewer systems.

Yankton was approved for two CDBG grants; one for $366,500 to help address the urgent need for a new 12-inch water main created by recent flooding. The second grant was for $205,000 to assist with CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) workforce training needs in the community.

Springfield was approved for a $770,000 grant that will assist with improvements to the city’s wastewater system.

Tulare will use a $760,484.17 grant to assist with improvements to its water distribution system.

Frederick was approved for a $770,000 grant to assist with improvements to the wastewater system.

Box Elder will use a $770,000 grant to assist with improvements to its water distribution system.

Lead will use a $519,500 grant to assist with improvements to the city’s water, wastewater and storm sewer infrastructure.

Pierpont was approved for a $618,000 grant that will assist with improvements to its wastewater system.

“The CDBG program remains one of our finest community development programs,” said Gov. Daugaard. “Since taking office in 2011, we’ve allocated more than $38.5 million in CDBG funds to South Dakota communities and organizations to help fund projects that greatly improve the quality of life for their residents. From water, wastewater and storm sewer infrastructure projects, to fire halls, Boys & Girls Clubs, senior centers and domestic violence shelters, the CDBG program has helped countless South Dakotans and that’s something we can feel good about.”