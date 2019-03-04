The South Dakota combined Class AA state basketball tournament field is set and ten teams from the Sioux Falls area have punched their ticket to Rapid City.

Out of the metro area, four schools will be sending both its girl's and boy's teams. Brandon Valley, Harrisburg, Lincoln, and O'Gorman had both teams qualify. The Washington girls and Roosevelt boys also punched their tickets to state this season. Nine of the ten teams from the Sioux Empire that made the tournament are seeded 6th or better.

The Class AA combined tournament begins on March 14 and continues through March 16 at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City. We will have full coverage over the three days from Rapid City.

Combined Tournament Format

Thursday, March 14

Girls: (8) Mitchell vs. (1) O'Gorman, Barnett Arena, 2:00 CT ESPN 99.1

Girls: (7) RC Stevens vs. (2) Harrisburg, Ice Arena, 2:00 CT

Boys: (8) Harrisburg vs. (1) Lincoln, Barnett Arena, 4:00 CT, ESPN 99.1

Boys: (10) Huron vs. (2) Yankton, Ice Arena, 4:00 CT

Girls: (5) Brookings vs. (4) Brandon Valley, Barnett Arena, 6:00 CT

Girls: (6) Washington vs. (3) Lincoln, Ice Arena, 6:00 CT, ESPN 99.1

Boys: (5) RC Stevens vs. (4) Brandon Valley, Barnett Arena, 8:00 CT

Boys: (6) Roosevelt vs. (3) O'Gorman, 8:00 CT, Ice Arena, ESPN 99.1

Friday, March 15

Girls: Consolation Semifinal (2/7 vs. 3/6), Barnett Arena, 12:00 CT

Girls: Consolation Semifinal (1/8 vs. 4/5), Ice Arena, 12:00 CT

Boys: Consolation Semifinal (2/7 vs. 3/6), Barnett Arena, 1:45 CT

Boys: Consolation Semifinal (1/8 vs. 4/5), Ice Arena, 1:45 CT

Girls: Semifinal (1/8 vs. 4/5), Barnett Arena, 4:00 CT, ESPN 99.1

Girls: Semifinal (2/7 vs. 3/6), Barnett Arena, 5:45 CT, ESPN 99.1

Boys: Semifinal (1/8 vs. 4/5), Barnett Arena, 7:30 CT, ESPN 99.1

Boys: Semifinal (2/7 vs. 3/6), Barnett Arena, 9:15 CT, ESPN 99.1

Saturday, March 16

Girls: 7th/8th Place Game, Ice Arena, 11:00 AM CT

Girls: 5th/6th Place Game, Barnett Arena, 11:00 AM CT

Boys: 7th/8th Place Game, Ice Arena, 12:45 CT

Boys: 5th/6th Place Game, Barnett Arena, 12:45 CT

Girls: 3rd/4th Place Game, Barnett Arena, 2:30 CT

Boys: 3rd/4th Place Game, Barnett Arena, 4:15 CT

Girls: Championship Game, Barnett Arena, 6:00 CT, ESPN 99.1

Boys: Championship Game, Barnett Arena, 8:30 CT, ESPN 99.1