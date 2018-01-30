South Dakota Class AA Basketball Tournament Ticket Information

Ticket information has been released for the upcoming Class AA combined girls and boys high school basketball tournaments in Sioux Falls.

The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, along with the Sioux Falls Arena, will host the tournaments this season. The three day event begins on Thursday, March 15 with the championship games to be played on Saturday, March 17.

All-session adult tickets are $45. High school, middle school, and elementary school students are able to purchase all-session tickets for $30. Single session tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students.

Each ticket is general admission and is good for both the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center and Sioux Falls Arena.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, February 1st at 10:00 AM at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center box office or on Ticketmaster.