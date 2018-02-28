After last night's Lincoln win over Roosevelt, the Class AA boys basketball bracket became official with the Patriots in the third seed.

Just like the Class AA girls, the boys will play a Round of 16 playoff format in which teams are ranked 1-16 and the top eight seeds hosting the bottom eight. We knew the top two teams going into Tuesday night, but spots three and four were up for grabs.

Sioux Falls Lincoln defeated Roosevelt 80-63 to secure the 3rd seed and the right to host Huron. Harrisburg had the opportunity to jump into that spot with a Lincoln loss, however the Tigers will stay at the 4th seed and host Watertown.

Roosevelt will be the 12th seed and that lines them up for a cross-city rivalry game against 5th seeded Washington Warriors for the right to go to the state tournament. The two teams split their regular season series with both teams winning while playing in the other team's gym. We have confirmed that the game will be played at 6:00 on Saturday night.

O'Gorman entered the week as the 10th seed but managed to jump into the 8th position following wins by Rapid City Stevens and Central over Spearfish and Sturgis. O'Gorman will host Sturgis on Saturday night.

All games in the Round of 16 will take place on Saturday night. The winners will advance to the state tournament, and the bracket will NOT be reseeded.

Admission into each Round of 16 game is $7 for adults and $5 for students. No passes will be allowed for the Round of 16 games.

Here is the official Class AA boys basketball bracket.

SDHSAA

The state tournament will be held at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center March 15-17. All-session tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

