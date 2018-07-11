South Dakota Chislic Festival Unveils Event Schedule

Early in 2018 the state of South Dakota name Chislic the 'State Nosh'. In essence Chislic is a deep fried cubed meat served with a side sauce.

The very first South Dakota Chislic Festival is coming up Saturday, July 28th, 2018 in Freeman. All I have to say is...IT'S ABOUT TIME! This is gonna be a blast!

The Freeman Festival Folks have announced an outline of the schedule of events for the day of food and fun.

A judged chislic contest will pit a variety of vendors to compete for prizes including $250 in cash and trophies.

Other fun offerings include:

horseback rides

a multi-area bouncy castle complex

City Park playgrounds and pool

South Dakota craft beers from across the state

Rock cover band, Annabelle Band will start playing at 5 PM.

bingo

beanbag tournament

6-person team volleyball tournament (Register for the tournaments www.sdchislicfestival.com)

Aside from chislic, a variety of food trucks and vendors from across the region will be serving a spread of food including wings, brisket, burgers, cheese curds, deep-fried oreos, homemade ice cream, kuchen, and South Dakota craft beers from across the state.

Food Vendors include:

Blue's Family Restaurant



Berrybrook Organics



Delicious Flavor



Freeman Area's Legit Chislic



Freeman Public School Fundraisers



Harry's Yellow Submarine



Jesse's Candy Clouds



Kepp's Chislic



LemonHeads



Chislic El Primo



Pietz's Kuchen



Slade Ammann's Elite Chislic



Total Stop



The Originals 4-H Fundraiser