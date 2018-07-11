South Dakota Chislic Festival Unveils Event Schedule
Early in 2018 the state of South Dakota name Chislic the 'State Nosh'. In essence Chislic is a deep fried cubed meat served with a side sauce.
The very first South Dakota Chislic Festival is coming up Saturday, July 28th, 2018 in Freeman. All I have to say is...IT'S ABOUT TIME! This is gonna be a blast!
The Freeman Festival Folks have announced an outline of the schedule of events for the day of food and fun.
A judged chislic contest will pit a variety of vendors to compete for prizes including $250 in cash and trophies.
Other fun offerings include:
- horseback rides
- a multi-area bouncy castle complex
- City Park playgrounds and pool
- South Dakota craft beers from across the state
- Rock cover band, Annabelle Band will start playing at 5 PM.
- bingo
- beanbag tournament
- 6-person team volleyball tournament (Register for the tournaments www.sdchislicfestival.com)
Aside from chislic, a variety of food trucks and vendors from across the region will be serving a spread of food including wings, brisket, burgers, cheese curds, deep-fried oreos, homemade ice cream, kuchen, and South Dakota craft beers from across the state.
Food Vendors include:
- Blue's Family Restaurant
- Berrybrook Organics
- Delicious Flavor
- Freeman Area's Legit Chislic
- Freeman Public School Fundraisers
- Harry's Yellow Submarine
- Jesse's Candy Clouds
- Kepp's Chislic
- LemonHeads
- Chislic El Primo
- Pietz's Kuchen
- Slade Ammann's Elite Chislic
- Total Stop
- The Originals 4-H Fundraiser