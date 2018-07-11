South Dakota Chislic Festival Unveils Event Schedule

Early in 2018 the state of South Dakota name Chislic the 'State Nosh'. In essence Chislic is a deep fried cubed meat served with a side sauce.

The very first South Dakota Chislic Festival is coming up Saturday, July 28th, 2018 in Freeman. All I have to say is...IT'S ABOUT TIME! This is gonna be a blast!

The Freeman Festival Folks have announced an outline of the schedule of events for the day of food and fun.

A judged chislic contest will pit a variety of vendors to compete for prizes including $250 in cash and trophies.

Other fun offerings include:

  • horseback rides
  • a multi-area bouncy castle complex
  • City Park playgrounds and pool
  • South Dakota craft beers from across the state
  • Rock cover band, Annabelle Band will start playing at 5 PM.
  • bingo
  • beanbag tournament
  • 6-person team volleyball tournament (Register for the tournaments www.sdchislicfestival.com)

Aside from chislic, a variety of food trucks and vendors from across the region will be serving a spread of food including wings, brisket, burgers, cheese curds, deep-fried oreos, homemade ice cream, kuchen, and South Dakota craft beers from across the state.

Food Vendors include:

    • Blue's Family Restaurant
    • Berrybrook Organics
    • Delicious Flavor
    • Freeman Area's Legit Chislic
    • Freeman Public School Fundraisers
    • Harry's Yellow Submarine
    • Jesse's Candy Clouds
    • Kepp's Chislic
    • LemonHeads
    • Chislic El Primo
    • Pietz's Kuchen
    • Slade Ammann's Elite Chislic
    • Total Stop
    • The Originals 4-H Fundraiser

