A dazzling display of Christmas trees at the South Dakota Capitol is in a select group of events from around the globe.

Matador Network has selected the display of nearly 100 trees in Pierre as one of its' nine most beautiful displays in the world. The list includes two other displays in the United States as well as other displays in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

South Dakota's Christmas at the Capitol: An Enchanted Christmas is now in its' 38th year and in 2018 will feature 90 trees decorated by businesses, nonprofit organizations, communities, and government offices from all over the state. The official South Dakota Christmas tree is the centerpiece and is decorated with ornaments and pine cone balls made in the Black Hills.

This year's display is open daily 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM through Christmas Day.

The event began with just 12 trees in 1981.

Matador Network's Most Beautiful Christmas Tree Displays

Zócalo Christmas tree — Mexico City, Mexico

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree — New York City

Sandi — West Palm Beach, Florida

Floating Christmas tree — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Galeries Lafayette Christmas tree — Paris, France

Gubbio Christmas tree — Gubbio, Italy

Vilnius Christmas tree — Vilnius, Lithuania

Taipei Christmas tree — Taipei, Taiwan