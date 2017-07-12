South Dakota Bucket List. What Would You Add?

Midwest Living magazine (one of my personal favorites) recently published their Ultimate Midwest Bucket List which included their recommendations for must-see travel destinations.

Midwest Living's definition of the states included in the Midwest region, (they include 12) wouldn't be everyone's. However, I appreciate the fact that they don't exclude our Plains states as so many other media outlets do. The states they consider to be part of the Midwest are: South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, and Ohio.

Their travel sites "you've got to see" suggestions in South Dakota include: Mount Rushmore, Badlands National Park, Buffalo Roundup in Custer Park, the Corn Palace, Crazy Horse Memorial and Falls Park.

All great suggestions and yet - as much as I love their magazine, (truthfully, some of the best recipes you'll ever find) I really believe they missed a lot! Now to be honest, I'm sure people in the other states they listed are thinking exactly the same thing. But still...

We have a lot to offer in our sparsely populated state, which is why we continue to welcome plentiful new residents to what some pundits still refer to as "fly-over country". Which goes to show you just how little some of these highly educated doofuses know!

