South Dakota Bucket List. What Would You Add?
Midwest Living magazine (one of my personal favorites) recently published their Ultimate Midwest Bucket List which included their recommendations for must-see travel destinations.
Midwest Living's definition of the states included in the Midwest region, (they include 12) wouldn't be everyone's. However, I appreciate the fact that they don't exclude our Plains states as so many other media outlets do. The states they consider to be part of the Midwest are: South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, and Ohio.
Their travel sites "you've got to see" suggestions in South Dakota include: Mount Rushmore, Badlands National Park, Buffalo Roundup in Custer Park, the Corn Palace, Crazy Horse Memorial and Falls Park.
All great suggestions and yet - as much as I love their magazine, (truthfully, some of the best recipes you'll ever find) I really believe they missed a lot! Now to be honest, I'm sure people in the other states they listed are thinking exactly the same thing. But still...
What about JazzFest or Hot Harley Nights? Those are just two more reasons to check out Sioux Falls. What about Potato Days in Clark? Three words- 1)Mashed 2)Potato 3)Wrestling! I mean come on, that is some real fun!! What about Brookings Art Festival? Artists from all over the planet come to show their wares. Or DeSmet's Laura Ingalls Wilder pageant, Sisseton Wahpeton's Oyate 150th Annual Wacipi or. . .well you get the idea.
We have a lot to offer in our sparsely populated state, which is why we continue to welcome plentiful new residents to what some pundits still refer to as "fly-over country". Which goes to show you just how little some of these highly educated doofuses know!
