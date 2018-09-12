South Dakota Band Indigenous Gets Shout Out From Metallica

If you were lucky enough to witness Metallica's grand return to Sioux Falls Tuesday night (September 11) then you may have heard them give a shout-out from the stage to a beloved South Dakota band: Indigenous .

Well, it was a little more that just saying their name. About mid-way through the show, singer James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich took a quick break, and guitarist Kirk Hammet and bassist Robert Trujillo took control of the stage for a guitar duet.

On this tour, Metallica has been doing a quick cover of a song by an artist from the area. Hammet and Trujillo got together and gave a shout-out to Indigenous and played a bit of their 1998 song "Things We Do."

If you aren't familiar with the band, you should get familiar. They've been making amazing blues/rock music since the late 90's

The band originally was made up of three siblings and a cousin. Brothers, Mato Nanji and Pte handled the lead and bass guitars respectively. Their sister Wanbdi was on drums, and their cousin, Horse handled other percussion. The members grew up on the Yankton Indian Reservation in southeast South Dakota. Their debut album Things We Do came out in 1998.

In 2006, after about 10 years of touring and recording, the original line-up broke up. Since then Mato Nanji has continued recording and touring under the Indigenous name. In fact they'll be back in the area in October for a show Pipestone County's Inaugural Indigenous Day .

Now, check out some of the music.