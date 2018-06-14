South Dakota Authorities Search For Mountain Lion
According to the Rapid City Journal a young mountain lion has been spotted in many residential neighborhoods in southeastern Rapid City, South Dakota.
On Monday and Tuesday the mountain lion, which is estimated to be one to two years old, was recorded on different residential security camera. South Dakota Game, Fish, & Parks officers are using dogs to try and track down the mountain lion.
The Rapid City Journal is reporting:
Officers with the GF&P as well as dogs will continue searching for the "next day or so," Kanta said. "We'll stay until we catch up with it." If the lion is captured, it will be euthanized because it has entered a residential area and could pose a threat to humans. Kanta emphasized that attacks on humans are extremely rare.
Although there have been many mountian lion sightings throughout South Dakota it is rare to see on in a metropolitian area like Rapid City.